Rarible (RARI) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.67 or 0.00038172 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $78.09 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.00822605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.37 or 0.09363049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

