Raydium Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.51 or 0.00025386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $565.60 million and $44.77 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00264822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.01130530 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.24 or 0.00737036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,054.22 or 0.99826281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,982,232 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.