Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Teck Resources stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.