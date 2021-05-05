Raymond James Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$110.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIH. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.

Shares of TIH traded up C$7.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 144,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$95.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.90. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$61.09 and a 12-month high of C$106.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at C$624,064.80. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

