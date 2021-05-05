Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

ERE.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.27. The company had a trading volume of 154,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,379. The firm has a market cap of C$378.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$4.59.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

