Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:NGT opened at C$78.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.88.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.67 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.691 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

