Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 1,454,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 3.88.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.