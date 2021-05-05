Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 26,832 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $467.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,762 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.