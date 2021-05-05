Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raytheon Technologies traded as high as $84.62 and last traded at $84.42, with a volume of 63210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

