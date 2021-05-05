Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

