Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

O stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. 38,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

