Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE):

4/28/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/26/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/20/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

3/24/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

