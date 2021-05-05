Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UFP Industries (UFPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) recently:

4/28/2021 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – UFP Industries is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.23. 4,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,754. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

