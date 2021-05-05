Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

RRBI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.26. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447. The company has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.