Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,434.08 or 1.00372926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00211799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001779 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

