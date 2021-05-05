Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $298,035.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RDFN stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

