RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $322.72 million and $2.44 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00507338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00231185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00206463 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004857 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004500 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.