Redline Communications Group (RDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of RDL traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327. Redline Communications Group has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

