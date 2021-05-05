Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.20

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 1756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 234.93, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

