Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $484.04. 7,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.72 and a 200 day moving average of $502.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.