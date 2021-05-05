Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 73,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,583. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

