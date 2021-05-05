Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 4.2% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $61,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.76. 2,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,217. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

