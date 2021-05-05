Render Token Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $148.28 million and $9.48 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00083564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00066073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.00819978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.30 or 0.09300564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

