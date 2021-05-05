Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Niall O’donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 over the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.