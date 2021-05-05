Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $57.30. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 14,470 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

