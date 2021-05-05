Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.29

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.29 and last traded at $106.95, with a volume of 1961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

