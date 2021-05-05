Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,822,000 after acquiring an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 279,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

