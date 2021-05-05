Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colfax Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFX. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.58.

Colfax stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Colfax by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.