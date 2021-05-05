Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iCAD, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iCAD in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iCAD by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 186.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

