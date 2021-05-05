Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keyence Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Keyence in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KYCCF. Citigroup raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

KYCCF opened at $482.55 on Monday. Keyence has a 12 month low of $349.50 and a 12 month high of $587.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.54 and a 200 day moving average of $506.42.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

