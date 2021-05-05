Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Transat A.T. (TRZ)

Transat A.T. (TSE: TRZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.90 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.90 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

4/29/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Transat A.T. was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underpeform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Transat A.T. was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.50.

4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “underperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00.

3/17/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Shares of TRZ stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,450. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$8.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$175.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

