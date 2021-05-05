Research Analysts Set Expectations for Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

