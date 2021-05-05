Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Manhattan Associates (MANH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) recently:

4/28/2021 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $136.00 to $165.00.

4/28/2021 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $136.00 to $165.00.

4/16/2021 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MANH stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $1,683,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

