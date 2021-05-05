Resideo Technologies (REZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

