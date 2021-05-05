ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $203.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

RMD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. 479,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.66. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

