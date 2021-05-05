Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE:QSR opened at C$85.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.19. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

