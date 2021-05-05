Restore’s (RST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday.

Get Restore alerts:

LON RST opened at GBX 404 ($5.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.71. The company has a market capitalization of £507.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,990.00. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.