Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Releases Earnings Results

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Retail Properties of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.830-0.870 EPS.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,629. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

