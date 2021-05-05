Reviewing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% RenovaCare N/A -77.49% -73.50%

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Repro Med Systems and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 126.85%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 6.91 $560,000.00 $0.01 360.00 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on acquisition and development of autologous cellular therapies for medical and aesthetic applications. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

