Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

