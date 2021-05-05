Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, and commercial construction and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

