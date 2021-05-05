Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $189,520.56 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $45.13 or 0.00079254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $189,520.56 and $53,856.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.79 or 0.01137486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00735657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,959.19 or 1.00016944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

