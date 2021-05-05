RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.270 EPS.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $10.93 on Wednesday, reaching $307.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,157. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $228.17 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.24 and a 200-day moving average of $341.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Truist lifted their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.26.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

