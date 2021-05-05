RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $296.67, but opened at $312.02. RingCentral shares last traded at $307.11, with a volume of 23,991 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.26.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.67.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

