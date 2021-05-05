Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 74.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 353.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

