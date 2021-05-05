Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $41.83

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.83, but opened at $43.39. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 105,421 shares changing hands.

RIOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 120,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.