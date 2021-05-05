ROAD Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, ROAD has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $410,434.11 and $80,090.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00263663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.09 or 0.01148452 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00726237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,314.98 or 1.00326526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.