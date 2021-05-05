Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 30,459 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 342.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Ingles Markets worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMKTA opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.