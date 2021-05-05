Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.