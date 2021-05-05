Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,683 shares of company stock worth $7,866,762 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

